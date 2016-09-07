Joanna Coles named chief content officer at Hearst; Gretchen Carlson settles harassment suit

Cosmopolitan editor Joanna Coles has been named chief content officer at Hearst magazines, and will be the first person at the company to hold the position. Coles will “identify new business opportunities and partnerships for Hearst in areas including television and live events, with the goal of extending the company’s brands beyond just print magazines and websites.” Michele Promaulayko, formerly the editor of Yahoo Health and Women’s Health, will be Cosmopolitan’s new editor in chief.

New York magazine national affairs editor and Roger Ailes biographer Gabriel Sherman has been named a contributor to NBC and MSNBC. He will continue in his editorial role at New York magazine.

The New York Times interviews Margot Lee Shetterly, whose book Hidden Figures chronicles the careers of four black female mathematicians who worked at NASA, “often under Jim Crow laws, calculating crucial trajectories for rockets while being segregated from their white counterparts.” A film version of the book, starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, will be released at the end of the year.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles will write an autobiography, Courage to Soar, set to be released this November.

Gretchen Carlson will receive $20 million from 21st Century Fox in a settlement of her sexual harassment case against the news organization and Roger Ailes. The company also issued a public apology, reportedly part of the settlement terms: “We sincerely regret and apologize for the fact that Gretchen was not treated with the respect that she and all our colleagues deserve.”

Late novelist Gabriel García Márquez is the face of the new 50,000 peso bill in Colombia.

At Vanity Fair, David Kamp profiles Bruce Springsteen, whose memoir Born to Run will be released at the end of September. After watching a huge audience sing along “full-throatedly and with fists pumping,” at a European tour date, Kamp is surprised by the Boss’s tendency toward glum introspection, as Springsteen tells Kamp, “I’ve always felt a lot in common with Sisyphus. I’m always rolling that rock, man. One way or another, I’m always rolling that rock.”