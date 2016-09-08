Arianna Huffington chooses friends over staff; Lisa Lucas on literature

Lisa Lucas, the executive director of the National Book Foundation, talks to the New York Times about her job as a books evangelist, inclusivity in publishing, and why there’s no shame in reading mass-market fiction. “The Oscars don’t give “The Fast and the Furious” Best Picture, right? Still, I’m sure the academy doesn’t feel as if it’s a bad thing to go see an action movie.”

Foo Fighter Dave Grohl’s mother, Virginia Hanlon Grohl, will be interviewing the mothers of other rockers for her forthcoming book. From Cradle to Stage: Stories From the Mothers Who Rocked and Raised Rock Stars will include interviews with the mothers of Amy Winehouse, Dr. Dre, and REM’s Michael Stipe, among others. The book comes out next April.

Parts of the original manuscript for “Clisson et Eugénie,” a novella by Napoleon Bonaparte, goes up for auction later this month. The story of a romance between an army officer and a young woman in central France, “the novella only runs about 22 scribbled pages, so the plot swiftly progresses from love to marriage to melancholy.”

The last of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s finished yet unpublished works will be published in a collection by Scribner next spring. The stories in I’d Die for You were written during the mid- to late-1930s, and were withheld from publication due to Fitzgerald’s “writing about controversial topics, depicting young men and women who actually spoke and thought more as young men and women did, without censorship.”

Vanity Fair takes a long look at Arianna Huffington’s questionable editorial decisions at her namesake publication, from which she resigned last month. Huffington’s friendships with powerful people had provided the support to get the news site off the ground, but would later create tension between Huffington and her editorial employees. “‘I think it really speaks to a broader point about Arianna,’ explains one person involved, ‘which is that when powerful people [she knows] get angry about something, it is by no means a guarantee that she will defend her staff.’”

Beacon Press is launching an imprint dedicated to audio books. Beacon Press Audio’s first edition will be Jerald Walker’s The World in Flames: A Black Boyhood in a White Supremacist Doomsday Cult, and will be followed by aural versions of backlist titles, including one by James Baldwin.

Today, the Trump campaign ends its blacklist of various news outlets who have been critical of the candidate. The Washington Post, Politico, and others will have their requests for press credentials approved. About the reversal, Trump told CNN, “I figure they can’t treat me any worse!”