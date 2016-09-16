National Book Award longlist for fiction announced; Rafia Zakaria on hypocrisy in reporting

The National Book Awards longlist for fiction is here. Finalists chosen by Jesmyn Ward and other judges include Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad, Adam Haslett’s Imagine Me Gone, Garth Greenwell’s What Belongs to You, and more.

The Dayton Literary Peace Prize has released shortlists for its fiction and nonfiction prizes. Honorees include Hanya Yanagihara’s A Little Life, Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer, Ta-Nehisi Coates’s Between the World and Me, and Wil Haygood’s Showdown: Thurgood Marshall and the Supreme Court Nomination That Changed America. Winners will be announced in October.

Jon Day, one of the judges for this year’s Man Booker prize, explains the panel’s shortlist choices and reflects on the selection process. “Being a judge for the Man Booker prize has at times felt like being part of a team of archaeologists excavating some vast buried city. Once the dust has settled—after nine months of reading—you stand back to survey your labours and realise all that’s left is a small pile of gleaming fragments.”

Rafia Zakaria weighs in on the hypocrisy of terrorism reporting. Comparing the coverage of Dylan Roof, the white supremacist who murdered nine people in a church and has been dubbed a “domestic terrorist”—a meaningless designation under US law—to reporting on attacks by muslims, Zakaria writes: “Journalists are deeply committed to the First Amendment freedoms that permit them to do their jobs. Yet they have failed to explore how First Amendment protections are being disparately applied, exacerbating the threat posed by one group and underplaying another.” The paper is the first in a series of three by the Columbia Journalism Review.

Portraits of Courage: A Commander in Chief’s Tribute to America’s Warriors, a collection of George W. Bush’s paintings of veterans and soldiers, will be published next February.

The Brooklyn Book Festival starts this weekend—see all of Sunday’s events here. Tonight’s Bookend events include the New York Review of Books’s Darryl Pinckney and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham in conversation at the Weeksville Heritage Center; a panel moderated by n+1’s Nikil Saval on political reporting; and writers Rivka Galchen and Heidi Julavits on motherhood and writing.