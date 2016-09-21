Kirkus announces annual book award finalists; Cave Canem wins Literarian Award

Kirkus has announced the finalists for its annual book award, who include Annie Proulx, Colson Whitehead, C. E. Morgan, and others. The three winners—each of whom will receive a $50,000 prize—will be announced on November 3.

Cave Canem, the group dedicated to furthering the work of African American poets, was awarded the National Book Foundation’s Literarian Award. The $10,000 prize “for service to the American literary community” is being awarded to an organization (rather than an individual) for the first time.

The New York Times will partner with Jigsaw, a technology branch of Google’s parent company Alphabet, to speed up their comments review process. Currently, the paper’s online articles receive 11,000 comments per day, which are sorted through by fourteen moderators. The partnership hopes to increase the number of approved comments, which is currently around 10 percent.

At the New Yorker, Adam Gopnik uses lines from Alexander Pope’s poem “An Essay on Man” to shed light on the rise of Donald Trump.

Nation Books will publish journalist and novelist Eduardo Galeano’s memoir. The book combines older autobiographical writing with the author’s reflections on mortality, written in the months before he died in April 2015. Hunter of Stories will be released in the fall of next year.

Laura Poitras, one of the founding editors of The Intercept, is leaving the site to build Field of Vision, a web platform dedicated to film journalism. Poitras announced the new website, an intriguing lineup of films premiering on the site in the coming months, and a system for sources to securely contribute videos, images, and audio.

Tonight at Desert Island Comics in Brooklyn, New Yorker cartoonist Emily Flake talks with Glen Baxter about his new comics collection, Almost Completely Baxter.