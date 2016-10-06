Endorsements of Hillary Clinton continue; Nell Zink explains the origins of “Nicotine”

Endorsements for Hillary Clinton continue to roll in, the most recent coming from The Atlantic and Vanity Fair. The American Presidency Project’s tally of newspaper endorsements shows that the majority of newspapers have endorsed Clinton—Independent candidate Gary Johnson has three endorsements more than Trump, who has zero. But will this slew of historic endorsements change voters’ minds? At the New York Times, Jim Rutenberg doesn’t think so: “For all the pan-ideological dismay in America’s editorial boardrooms, a huge portion of the country just doesn’t see it the same way at all.”

The Blaze, Glenn Beck’s conservative news website, has laid off three quarters of its editorial staff, according to the Huffington Post. The remaining personnel now work from home after the website closed their Manhattan office last June. According to an anonymous source, “The few people who are still left are looking for an exit because they know The Blaze is over.”

In an interview with The Millions, Nell Zink explains the inspiration for her most recent novel, Nicotine. “I just try to come up with figures in a situation that irritates me in a way,” Zink said. In December 2014, she found herself in the middle of one such situation: A work lunch with too-frequent smoke breaks: “He had to keep jumping up to go outside to smoke and he was missing everything. He was really addicted to cigarettes. I had this image of cigarettes and the interesting way they change people.”

At the New Yorker, Jia Tolentino explores the unlikely similarities between Ferrante and Kim Kardashian West, who was robbed at gunpoint in her Paris hotel room last weekend. “Both Ferrante and Kardashian West were targeted because they are famous, and the celebrity of each woman is connected to the ways in which she has navigated the predicament of womanhood,” Tolentino writes. “And while their methods are diametrically opposed, both have made it their life’s work to express a specifically feminine point of view.”

Independent bookstores are using the Internet to beat online retailers like Amazon at their own game. The New York Times highlights shops across the US, from Traverse City and Lexington to LA and Brooklyn, that are using social media followings and free shipping to lure customers away from retail giants.

Sarah Jessica Parker talks to the New York Times Style Magazine about her new publishing imprint, SJP for Hogarth. Inspired by her father’s work as a journalist and her mother’s life as a voracious reader, Parker plans to continue the legacy of Virginia and Leonard Woolf at the imprint they founded from their home: “They were publishing work by their friends, they were telling exactly the stories they wanted to tell. I love most the idea of community here, and that the history of the imprint is personal. There was nothing mercenary about it.” Ta-Nehisi Coates also talks to the magazine about his upcoming Black Panther comic books, which he found similar to writing poetry: “You need to get things across but you don’t have much space.”