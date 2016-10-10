Iranian writer jailed for unpublished fiction; NBC News scooped on the Trump tape

Iranian writer Golrokh Ebrahimi Iraee is being summoned to serve six years in jail for writing a story about stoning. Her unpublished work was found in a 2014 search of her home, which she shared with her husband, Arash Sadeghi, a student activist who is currently serving a nineteen-year jail term. Amnesty International’s Philip Luther told The Guardian that Ebrahimi Iraee “is effectively being punished for using her imagination.”

The Washington Post details what happened after journalist David Fahrenthold got a call from a source pointing him to the Trump tape. Fahrenthold managed to authenticate the footage in just five hours: He was tipped off at 11am on Friday and the story was published on the Post‘s website by 4 that afternoon. NBC News was scooped despite having had a four-day head start, as the network was waiting for lawyers’ approval before publishing a story about the tape.

David Hajdu, an author and The Nation’s music editor, has signed with Norton to write a novel. The Song Was He: The Story of an Unsung Star will be published in 2019.

Russell Brand will be writing “a guide to addiction,” to be published by Bluebird in the UK and Henry Holt in the US. The currently untitled book hits shelves late next year, and will compile the lessons Brand has learned during his struggles with a variety of vices.

In celebrating the twentieth anniversary of the Fox News network, 21st Century Fox’s tribute video neglected to mention Roger Ailes, the man who made the channel what it is today. In the video, the Murdoch family talks about the history of the network, referring to hosts Bill O’Reilly and Sean Hannity, along with many other executives. As Erik Wemple points out, “they all took orders from a guy named Ailes.”

Charles Harder, the lawyer who represented Hulk Hogan in his suit against Gawker Media, has continued to threaten Gizmodo Media and their parent company Univision with legal action. The letters, which are being published for the first time, were sent in late August after Univision bought several Gawker Media sites. The requests range from demanding the removal of two-year-old articles based on publically available documents to threatening “to sue Univision for ‘negligent hiring practices’ for its continued employment of [executive editor John] Cook.”