“Esquire” revives “Spy” magazine; Viet Thanh Nguyen wins Dayton Prize

Esquire is hosting a Spy magazine online pop-up for the rest of the election season. Cofounder Kurt Andersen explained that the decision to revive the political satire magazine—whose heyday was the late ’80s and early ’90s—was based on the loss of hosts like Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert, and the closure of Gawker, at such an important time in the election cycle. “As Trump became the Republicans’ presumptive nominee, lots more people, pretty much every day, said to me, ‘SPY really needs to be rebooted.’”

Two of Bernie Sanders’s senior campaign advisers are set to publish a book detailing the campaign’s organizing tactics. Becky Bond and Zack Exley’s Rules for Revolutionaries hits shelves November 18.

Liz Heron, former executive editor of the Huffington Post, resigned yesterday. Heron was part of an interim committee created to find a replacement for Arianna Huffington, who left the website last summer. The committee has not yet announced a replacement for Huffington.

A source for People magazine claims that NBC News originally planned to edit Billy Bush out of the Trump tape before they were scooped by the Washington Post, a claim that NBC News vehemently denies: “There absolutely was never a consideration by NBC News to edit the tape.”

The hunt is on to find more footage of Trump behaving badly, this time from his eleven years as the host of The Apprentice. Former Democratic Senate aide Aaron Holman has created a GoFundMe to raise money for the purchase of tapes of the show’s outtakes. Producer Mark Burnett is shielding himself from requests for footage by citing “contractual and legal requirements.” Even without hard evidence, former contestants and employees spoke to the Hollywood Reporter about Trump’s sexist comments and racist behavior.

Vox Media launched Meridian yesterday, a travel site that is fully funded by Chase Sapphire Reserve. According to the Wall Street Journal, “Branded content now accounts for two-thirds of Vox’s revenue and that part of the business continues to grow.”

Viet Thanh Nguyen’s The Sympathizer was awarded the Dayton Literary Peace Prize for fiction. The nonfiction prize was awarded to Susan Southard’s Nagasaki.

Artist Marina Abramovic—whose memoir Walk Through Walls comes out later this month—tells the New York Times that she isn’t as serious as everyone thinks: “Most people who are familiar with my performance work expect me to have the same severity that my long durational performances require and are surprised to discover my sense of humor when they meet me.” The last book to make her laugh? Slavoj Zizek’s Zizek’s Jokes.