Arthur Browne named “New York Daily News” editor-in-chief; Emily Witt on “Future Sex”

The New York Daily News has named Arthur Browne as editor in chief. Browne formerly served as the editorial page editor, leading his team to a Pulitzer in 2007. Jim Rich, the previous EIC, had been in the position for just over a year, and the paper has yet to explain the masthead shuffle to employees. According to a source at Politico, “People very close to [Rich] at the paper are shocked by the news this morning.”

After both Donald and Melania Trump denied any involvement with Natasha Stoynoff, the People reporter who wrote about being sexually assaulted by Trump while on the job in 2005, the magazine has published the accounts of six friends and colleagues corroborating her story. Five Apprentice employees told the Daily Beast that Gary Busey assaulted a crew member while he was on the show in 2011. Donald Trump reportedly “knew about the incident, laughed it off, and kept Busey on his TV series.”

For the debate tonight, Fox News’s Chris Wallace won’t be following in Anderson Cooper and Martha Raddatz’s footsteps–he plans to intervene as little as possible. “Basically you’re there as a timekeeper, but you’re not a participant,” Wallace said. “You’re there just to make sure that they engage in the most interesting and fairest way possible.””

Channel 4 News and Al-Jazeera are facing criticism after live streaming an Iraqi military operation on Facebook. The video showed Iraqi and Kurdish troops as they began an attack on Mosul, an ISIS-controlled city. “Watched more than 500,000 times by lunchtime on Tuesday, the Channel 4 News feed prompted a mixed response with several users questioning the appropriateness of ‘liking’ and pasting emojis on scenes of potential devastation.”

At the LA Review of Books, Emily Witt talks about her new book, Future Sex. Witt addresses her sometimes detached tone in her essays, how she took inspiration from Gay Talese, and why she had to leave New York to write. In San Francisco, Witt says, the “culture of openness to self-inquiry” was more pervasive: “I felt like I was meeting somebody on every street corner who was telling me about their lifestyle experiments, whereas in New York people were kind of resting in their cynicism.”

Tonight in New York, Albert Mobilio’s Double Take reading series continues at Apexart, featuring Sunil Yapa and Tiphanie Yanique talking about orphans, Christopher Stackhouse and Rebecca Wolff discussing porn, and Robert Polito and Deborah Landau meditating on Los Angeles.