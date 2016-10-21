“Washington Post” to open paywall for Election Day; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s make-up campaign begins

After Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos told a panel that he’s doesn’t think paywalls and subscriptions are the best way for publications to make a profit, the paper announced it will remove its paywall for Election Day. The paper will also be hosting an “invite-only, cocktail laden watch party” at their DC offices.

BuzzFeed reports that political Facebook pages, both left- and right-wing, that publish the most inaccurate information received the most shares, likes, and comments on the social media site. “The best way to attract and grow an audience for political content on the world’s biggest social network,” BuzzFeed found, “is to eschew factual reporting and instead play to partisan biases using false or misleading information that simply tells people what they want to hear.”

The Los Angeles Review of Books examines Trump: The Art of the Deal to try to figure out why the Republican candidate so often makes outlandish, false statements. Pointing to Trump’s friendship with Roy Cohn, a New York lawyer who, according to Jon Wiener, “was the personification of evil,” Wiener writes that Cohn “taught young Donald Trump two simple precepts: Always hit back. Never apologize.” It seems like Trump might be wavering on one of those precepts: New York Times editor Dean Baquet says the newspaper hasn’t heard anything more about the libel lawsuit threatened by the candidate’s lawyers since their retraction demand last week.

Custom House, part of the William Morrow imprint, will be posthumously publishing a book by Israeli Prime Minister Shimon Peres. No Room For Small Dreams will be available April of next year.

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie’s campaign for the British makeup brand Boots No7 launches today. The novelist told Vogue UK that she hopes the advertisements will change how the beauty industry communicates with women: “I think much of beauty advertising relies on a false premise—that women need to be treated in an infantile way, given a ‘fantasy’ to aspire to… Real women are already inspired by other real women, so perhaps beauty advertising needs to get on board.”