The “New Yorker” endorses Hillary Clinton; Poet Lucia Perillo dies at 58

The New Yorker has endorsed Hillary Clinton for president: “It will be especially gratifying to have a woman as commander-in-chief after such a sickeningly sexist and racist campaign, one that exposed so starkly how far our society has to go.”

Donald Trump has gained his first endorsement from a major newspaper: the Las Vegas Review-Journal. The paper writes that Clinton will “cuddle up to the ways and perks of Washington like she would to a cozy old blanket. Mr. Trump instead brings a corporate sensibility and a steadfast determination to an ossified Beltway culture.” The paper was purchased late last year by Sheldon Adelson, a “casino magnate and GOP mega-donor” who has been complimented by Trump in the past.

Poet Lucia Perillo, author of Dangerous Life and Spectrum of Possible Deaths, among others, has died. She was 58.

After the majority of Fusion’s editorial employees signed union cards, management has been attempting to discourage organizing at the company. Employees report that meetings outlining the drawbacks of unionizing—including changes to benefits, less communication, and capped salaries—have been held at offices in New York, Miami, Oakland, and Los Angeles. Caitlin Cruz, an associate features editor, told the Wall Street Journal, “If a place tells you ‘don’t organize,’ there’s probably a reason you should.”

Facebook has decided to allow more offensive and graphic content, as long as it’s newsworthy. The decision comes after the social media site was criticized for removing a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph from the Vietnam war, as well as the video of Philando Castile’s death after he was shot by police. “In the weeks ahead,” writes Facebook VP Joel Kaplan, “we’re going to begin allowing more items that people find newsworthy, significant, or important to the public interest—even if they might otherwise violate our standards.” The fight over censorship has also been an issue for employees concerned about Donald Trump’s posts on the site, which some argue violate the company’s hate speech policies. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has said that censoring the candidate would be inappropriate.