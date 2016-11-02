Gannett abandons bid for Tronc; Journalists announce new book on Osama bin Laden

Gannett has abandoned its bid to buy Tronc after the company was unable to secure outside financing for the purchase. The decision was made after Gannett’s quarterly earnings were announced, which showed “print advertising plummeting” and “raised concerns that the newspaper industry might be facing steeper challenges than previously thought.”

The New York Times’s Radhika Jones has been named editorial director of the books section. Pamela Paul, the recently-appointed editor of the Times Book Review said that Jones “is not only a highly skilled editor and writer—she is a true book person.”

British journalists Cathy Scott-Clark and Adrian Levy have signed with Bloomsbury to write a book on Osama bin Laden, using first-person accounts from family members and Al Qaeda associates. The Exile: The Explosive Inside Story of Osama bin Laden and Al Qaeda in Flight will be published next May.

The manuscripts and letters of Alexander Hamilton will be up for auction at Sotheby’s next January. The archive, which also includes a lock of the Founding Father’s hair, has been held by the Hamilton family for the last two centuries, and is expected to sell for over $2 million.

Radio and television host Charlamagne Tha God will be writing a self-help book with Touchstone. Black Privilege: Opportunity Comes to Those Who Create It will be published next Spring.

Dwight Garner reviews performance artist Marina Abramovic’s new memoir, Walk Through Walls. “I knew I was going to dislike Ms. Abramovic’s memoir on Page 10,” he writes.

Tonight at Albertine, Jelani Cobb, Pap Ndiaye, Benjamin Stora, and Ta-Nehisi Coates open the Albertine Festival by asking: “When Will France Have its Barack Obama?”