PEN America reports on Hong Kong booksellers’ disappearances; “Wall Street Journal” refuses to endorse candidate

A jury decided last Friday that Sabrina Rubin Erdely, the Rolling Stone reporter who wrote “A Rape on Campus,” defamed University of Virginia administrator Nicole Eramo with the article. Eramo is seeking $7.5 million in damages, which will be decided in arguments next week. Erik Wemple notes that there was already plenty of evidence against Erdely, from interviews she gave after the story was published to the Columbia Journalism School report on what went wrong. “The bias here,” Wemple writes, “was a reporter seeking the most explosive story possible and blowing through all the warning signs that it wasn’t true.

”The 2016 Kirkus Prize winners have been announced. C.E Morgan’s The Sport of Kings won for fiction, while nonfiction went to Susan Faludi’s In the Darkroom.

BuzzFeed books editor Isaac Fitzgerald has sold a young adult novel to Bloomsbury based on his essay, “Confessions Of A Former Former Fat Kid.” Fitzgerald will also be writing a picture book for children, which will tell “the story of a girl whose salty grandfather inspires voyages of imagination.”

PEN America has issued a new report on the 2015 disappearances of five Hong Kong booksellers, all of whom were known for selling politically-sensitive books about mainland Chinese political figures. According to the analysis, the cross-border kidnappings have resulted in the closure of many bookstores and publishing houses, and reflect “a dangerous escalation of China’s tactics to silence dissidents even beyond its borders.”

The Wall Street Journal refuses to endorse a presidential candidate. The editorial notes that the paper “hasn’t endorsed a presidential candidate since 1928, and if we didn’t endorse Ronald Reagan we aren’t about to revive the practice for Mrs. Clinton or Mr. Trump.”

Politico explains why, regardless of election results, you shouldn’t expect a Trump TV any time soon.

The Onion is ready for campaigning to be over. Managing editor Ben Berkley said that this year in particular has been more difficult to satirize than previous elections. “It’s hard to turn up the volume when the speaker is already blown out and everyone’s ears are already bleeding,” Berkley said.