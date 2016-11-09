The media’s misreading of the election; Reactions to Trump’s win

This morning, following last night’s presidential-election upset, Poynter has assembled a selection newspaper front pages announcing Trump’s win.

New York Times media columnist Jim Rutenberg details the many ways that journalists and pollsters misread Donald Trump’s election chances. Rutenberg writes that on Tuesday night, as the media scrambled to adjust to the fact that all of their predicted outcomes were off-base, “it was clear that something was fundamentally broken in journalism, which has been unable to keep up with the anti-establishment mood that is turning the world upside down.”

At the New Republic, Ryu Spaeth writes that the election of Trump is a repudiation of everything President Obama stood for, particularly racial progress: “Obama is fond of quoting Martin Luther King Jr.’s line, ‘The arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends towards justice.’ Clearly nothing could be further from the truth.” At the New Yorker, David Remnick, Amy Davidson, and Evan Osnos weigh in on Trump’s victory. Remnick writes: “Trump is vulgarity unbounded, a knowledge-free national leader who will not only set markets tumbling but will strike fear into the hearts of the vulnerable, the weak, and, above all, the many varieties of Other whom he has so deeply insulted.”



The n+1 website has posted an eloquent and important essay by Karla Cornejo Villavicencio about what it was like to be an undocumented immigrant watching last night’s election coverage.

The Huffington Post has decided to no longer use an editor’s note calling Trump a “serial liar,” “racist,” and “misogynist,” which they’ve appended to recent stories about Trump. In a memo to HuffPo staff obtained by Politico, Washington Bureau chief Ryan Grim wrote, “The thinking is that . . . he’s now president and we’re going to start with a clean slate.”