Facebook’s Trump fundraising; New book on Cubs’ World Series win

Amid talk of echo chambers and fake news, Wired exposes the real reason Facebook played such an important part in Trump’s win: “It helped generate the bulk of the campaign’s $250 million in online fundraising.”

Sarah Posner and David Neiwert have been awarded this month’s Sidney Award for their Mother Jones article about “how Donald Trump’s presidential campaign brought hate groups into the mainstream of national politics.”

After being left behind while Trump enjoyed a steak dinner with members of his transition team, the National Press Club and sixteen other journalism associations have signed an open letter requesting that Trump respect the tradition of the presidential press pool. “A great America depends on having sunlight on its leaders,” they write. Olivier Knox, chief Washington correspondent for Yahoo News, explains exactly why the protective press pool needs access to the president, even for casual dinners. “It chronicles the unfolding events, large and small, of a presidency,” writes Knox, “with the belief that writing history shouldn’t be left only to loyal staffers and government officials.”

Breitbart editor-at-large Joel Pollak responded to a question from NPR’s Steve Inskeep about the new site’s embrace of the alt-right by accusing the radio network of being racist. After defending an article that referred to the Confederacy as “a patriotic and idealisitc cause” unrelated to slavery, Pollak said, “NPR is taxpayer-funded and has an entire section of its programming, a regular feature called CodeSwitch, which from my perspective is a racist program. I’m looking here at the latest article [which called] the election results ‘nostalgia for a whiter America.’”

Sports writer Tom Verducci has signed with Crown Archetype to write a book about the Cubs’ World Series win. The Cubs Way: The Zen of Building the Best Team in Baseball and Breaking the Curse will be available next March.

Univision has announced planned layoffs of at least two hundred people, with the recently-unionized Fusion being the most affected. Employees of The Root and Fusion who are not fired will join Gizmodo Media Group, whose employees are exempt from this round of layoffs. “I’m not touching them,” said Isaac Lee, the digital, entertainment, and news chief at Univision. “It’s been a short time, and they do a great job.”

Bob Dylan has informed the Swedish Academy that he will not be able to receive his Nobel Prize in person. In a statement the Academy noted that recipients are not required to attend the award ceremony: “In the recent past, several laureates have, for various reasons, been unable to come to Stockholm to receive the prize, among them Doris Lessing, Harold Pinter and Elfriede Jelinek. The prize still belongs to them, just as it belongs to Bob Dylan.”