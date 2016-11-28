Khizr Khan to write memoir; “Charlie Hebdo” announces German edition

Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who spoke at the Democratic National Convention last summer, is writing a memoir with Random House. The still-untitled memoir will be published next fall, and details Khan’s life and the loss of his son Humayun Khan, who was killed while serving in the army in Iraq.

NBC News correspondent Katy Tur has signed on to write a book about her experience covering Donald Trump’s presidential campaign. Unbelievable will be published by Dey Street Books next year.

Charlie Hebdo, the satirical French magazine whose offices were attacked January 2015, is launching a German edition. Content will be mainly translated cartoons and articles from the French edition, and will be available December 1.

The Washington Post claims that the deluge of fake news and articles promoting conspiracy theories about Hillary Clinton were the product of “a sophisticated Russian propaganda campaign.” Based on reports by two different think tanks focused on foreign policy and technology, the article notes that the push to create real-time fact checking tools won’t be enough to stop the spread of misleading news posts: “The speed and coordination of these efforts allowed Russian-backed phony news to outcompete traditional news organizations for audience.”

Fake news creator Jestin Coler talked to All Things Considered about propaganda, the post-fact era, and how Google’s decision to remove fake news sites from their ad network may not make a difference. Coler says that after Google banned one of his sites from their ad network, “my inbox was just filled everyday with people . . . hundreds of people wanting to work with my sites.” According to Coler, the only thing that can stop fake news are the readers themselves. “The consumers of content have to be better at identifying this stuff,” Coler said. “We have a whole nation of media-illiterate people.”

Tonight at the 92nd Street Y, Renata Adler, Paul Devlin, and Wynton Marsalis celebrate the Library of America’s new collection of Albert Murray’s essays and memoirs.