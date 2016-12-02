2016 the most dangerous year for journalists; Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s book collection goes to Texas

Colombian author Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s library has been acquired by the Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin. The collection includes numerous signed books, from authors like Toni Morrison, Mario Vargas Llosa, as well as world leaders like Bill Clinton and Fidel Castro.

The Accusation, a short-story collection by pseudonymous author Bandi that was smuggled out of North Korea, has won a PEN Translation award. Deborah Smith, the book’s translator, won a Man Booker International Prize earlier this year along with author Han Kang for The Vegetarian.

Nation Books has bought the rights to The New York Kidnapping Club. Written by historian and professor Jonathan Daniel Wells, the book tells the story of “the frighteningly effective network of corrupt judges, lawyers, police officers, and bankers who kept the illegal slave trade alive and well in antebellum New York City.”

Merriam-Webster is urging users of its online dictionary to look up the definition for any word other than fascism, which is dictionary’s most-searched word of 2016 and therefore top contender for “Word of the Year.”

A recent report by the Index on Censorship found that 2016 was “one of the most dangerous times to be a journalist,” with 406 reports of violence, threats, or other violations throughout Europe. Poynter details the many ways that reporters across the world who investigated the Panama Paper leaks earlier this year are being threatened, fired, and sued for their work.

At the New Yorker, Adrian Chen questions the motives behind PropOrNot, the anonymous website that claimed to have identified a list of websites actively spreading Russian propaganda. After a Washington Post article used PropOrNot to support an article about Russian influence on the election, Chen and other journalists noticed that some of websites on the list were recognized American news sites, including Truthdig and Drudge Report. Pointing out that the criteria for inclusion on the list, which includes criticizing Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, are overly broad, Chen writes that although Russian influence on American elections is scary, “the prospect of legitimate dissenting voices being labelled fake news or Russian propaganda by mysterious groups of ex-government employees, with the help of a national newspaper, is even scarier.”