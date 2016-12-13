Facebook seeks head of news partnerships; White House press teams take shape

After facing sharp criticism for their role in spreading fake news during the 2016 presidential election, Facebook is looking to hire a head of news partnerships. The listing seeks applicants with over twenty years of experience in news, which “means those applying must have started their news career before Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had celebrated his 13th birthday.”

Craigslist founder Craig Newmark’s charitable foundation is giving Poynter a gift of $1 million to fund a journalism ethics faculty chair. In explaining the gift, Newmark said, “I want to stand up for trustworthy journalism, and I want to stand against deceptive and fake news.”

Glenn Thrush talks to the Washington Post about leaving Politico for the Trump White House team at the New York Times. Thrush says he’s looking forward to reporting on the aggressively anti-media administration. “If you do this kind of work, you want a challenge and the Trump people posed a variety of challenges on a number of levels,” Thrush said. “I think they’re also a fascinating group of people to get to know.”

The Times is also bringing Jerusalem bureau chief Peter Baker back to the states to join the White House team. At Fox News, John Roberts will be the network’s chief White House correspondent.

The Atlantic has hired former New Republic editor Franklin Foer. Editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg told the Huffington Post that the election results “lit a fire under” him to acquire the talent needed to cover politics. “Explaining what just happened, and what is happening, is a core mission for The Atlantic,” Goldberg said.

At Jezebel, Julianne Escobedo Shepherd explains why no one should be surprised at Teen Vogue’s political pieces. After the magazine published Lauren Duca’s op-ed, “Donald Trump is Gaslighting America,” readers outside the usual audience for Teen Vogue were surprised that such sharp criticism came from a fashion magazine for teen girls. Escobedo Shepherd writes that anyone who had been paying attention to the magazine shouldn’t be shocked: “Since Teen Vogue’s inception in 2004, it has been a fascinating experiment to watch, with its staffers and writers consistently slipping feminist ideologies among its backpage pieces on teen socialites and innovative fashion spreads.”