Pantsuit Nation gets book deal; 2017 Man Booker jury selected

Libby Chamberlain, founder of the Hillary Clinton-supporting Facebook group Pantsuit Nation, has signed a deal with Flatiron Books. The book will collect posts and images from the Facebook page and “amplify the collective voices of the women who shared their stories of overcoming or facing sexism, racism or xenophobia.”

The jury for the 2017 Man Booker Prize has been selected. Colin Thubron, Tom Phillips, Sarah Hall, Lila Azam Zanganeh, and Lola Young will announce the 2017 longlist in July.

Bloomberg has named the members of its White House team. Alex Wayne will stay on as team leader, overseeing campaign reporters Jennifer Jacobs, Kevin Cirilli, and Jennifer Epstein. Mike Dorning will serve as deputy editor and Shannon Pettypiece, who most recently reported on Walmart, will also join the team. The New York Times is adding Thomas Kaplan and Matt Flegenheimer to its congressional reporting team.

Blake Hounshell has been promoted to editor in chief of Politico magazine. Daily Mail US political editor David Martosko is no longer in the running for a communications position in the Trump White House.

The New Republic rounds up “the words we couldn’t escape this year,” including alt-right, deplorables, and rigged.

At Vanity Fair, Nick Bilton takes a look at the long search for taped outtakes from The Apprentice, why the footage never materialized, and why it probably wouldn’t have mattered if they did. By the time Mark Burnett refused to release the footage last summer, Bilton writes, Trump “had already proclaimed that he grabbed women’s genitals; he called Mexican undocumented immigrants rapists; he had refused to acknowledge that President Obama was born in the United States . . . Trump had a valid point when he said, ‘I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters.’”