“Bookends” writers on their best 2016 read; Ta-Nehisi Coates on Twitter

Women’s Wear Daily reports that Jared Kushner may be preparing to join his father-in-law in DC. The New York Observer owner and son-in-law of president-elect Donald Trump, is said to be looking for buyers for the paper.

At the New York Times, Bookends writers share the best book they read in 2016. Siddhartha Deb calls Cormac McCarthy’s Blood Meridian “unflinching in its portrayal of settler colonialism and so familiar in its violence, racism and twisted masculinity,” while Zoë Heller notes that Emma Cline’s The Girls, a “story about the charismatic power of an evil cult leader turned out to be a not altogether inappropriate fable for 2016.”

Ezra Klein talks to Ta-Nehisi Coates about family, academia, and why journalists should take a break from Twitter. Coates points to writer Sarah Stillman as an example of why writers don’t need to be on social media. “She just won a MacArthur [fellowship], and I don’t think she got that on Twitter,” Coates said. “I think she got that by being a tremendous reporter.”

The Associated Press has added reporters to its White House team. New team members include Julie Bykowicz, who will write on the president-elect’s “business conflicts and ethics,” and Jon Lemire, who will report on Trump “when he’s in New York.”

The Verge looks at how Peter Thiel’s data-mining firm Palantir might use a program that “has provided largely secret assistance to the US Customs and Border Protection agency” to help the president-elect enact his plan to subject immigrants to “extreme vetting.” Analytical Framework for Intelligence was created in 2012 to help various law enforcement agencies gather data, “including biographical information, personal associations, travel itineraries, immigration records, and home and work addresses, as well as fingerprints, scars, tattoos, and other physical traits.” Using court documents, The Verge investigates the extent of Palantir’s participation in the program and how Thiel might benefit from it in the future.

Business Insider profiles Donald Trump’s doctor, Harold Bornstein. Bornstein says he hasn’t spoken with the president-elect since the election and that he isn’t worried about Trump being the oldest president in history. “If something happens to him, then it happens to him,” Bornstein said. “It’s like all the rest of us, no? That’s why we have a vice president and a speaker of the House and a whole line of people. They can just keep dying.”