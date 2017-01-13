Ani DiFranco announces memoir; BBC to offer “Reality Check”

Ani DiFranco has announced plans for her first book, to be published by Viking. The singer will write a memoir about her early years in New York and her political activism. A release date and title have yet to be set.

BuzzFeed sold more than $25,000 worth of t-shirts, garbage cans, and bumper stickers on Wednesday after Donald Trump called the website as a “failing pile of garbage.” All proceeds from the sale are being donated to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

The BBC is creating its own fact-checking team to fight the spread of fake news. The Reality Check team will investigate stories that circulate on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media platforms. “The BBC can’t edit the internet, but we won’t stand aside either,” said news director James Harding.

Twitter is partnering with PBS NewsHour to livestream Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

Too Dumb to Fail author Matt Lewis talks to the Washington Post about his decision to leave the Daily Caller for the Daily Beast. Lewis said that he has two goals for himself in his new job as a political columnist for the news site: “One, to present conservative ideas to a mainstream audience that is compelling and explanatory and the other is to hold Donald Trump accountable.”

John Carney, the Wall Street Journal reporter who is leaving the newspaper to head Breitbart’s business coverage, talks to the Columbia Journalism Review about his career move, a decision he says his colleagues at the Journal have supported. Carney said he was attracted to the company by its “entrepreneurial, startup energy” and denied that Breitbart caters to people with racist and xenophobic views. “I don’t think that that reputation is justified,” Carney said. “I think it is a site that cares about a very broad swath of Americans.”