Hillary Clinton announces book of essays; CNN journalist files lawsuit against immigration ban

Hillary Clinton will write a book of personal essays, to be published by Simon & Schuster next fall. The currently-untitled book will include her thoughts on the 2016 election. In a statement, publisher Jonathan Karp said, “For the past 21 years, the Gallup survey has ranked Hillary Rodham Clinton as the most admired woman in the world, and there are at least 65 million people in the United States who agree. We think a lot of them are going to want to hear her stories.”

CNN Money talks to Jeff Jobe, one of the first journalists to attend a White House press briefing via Skype. Jobe is the publisher of several weekly newspapers in South Central Kentucky, and a Trump supporter who has twice run for office himself Jobe says that his work won’t be affected by his politics, and that his responsibility is to his readers, who he sees as being mislead by the mainstream media. Jobe said that Trump supporters are not the “hate mongers” that they are portrayed as. “We’re good people, we don’t want to hurt anyone,” he said. “This election has been described in a manner that is just unjust.”

After being detained by Customs and Border Protection at the Atlanta airport on his way back to the US, journalist Mohammed Tawfeeq, a legal permanent resident of the US and the manager of CNN’s international desk, has filed a federal lawsuit challenging the Trump administration’s immigration order. Tawfeeq is originally from Iraq and travels to the Middle East often as part of his work. CNN spokeswoman Bridget Leininger said that the lawsuit “is a basic request to clarify and assert his rights under the law.”

NBC journalist Katy Tur talks to the Washington Post about her experience of being taunted by Trump on the campaign trail and the silver lining of such treatment. Despite harrassment by Trump supporters, Trump’s choice to single out Tur from the rest of the media made her “one of NBC’s most visible reporters, an almost daily presence on MSNBC and a semiregular on the ‘Today’ show, ‘NBC Nightly News’ and ‘Meet the Press,” and got her a book deal before the election was over. Tur said that she thinks Trump’s treatment might be his strange way of showing respect. “I think he can smell weakness and if you show him weakness, he exploits it and he doesn’t respect you,” she said. “If I had rolled over, I think he would have never mentioned my name again.”

Tonight in Brooklyn, Christine Smallwood moderates a conversation for the Brooklyn Institute for Social Research between Rebecca Ariel Porte and Maureen McLane on how poetry can “speak to our current cultural moment—a moment riven with anxieties about politics, power, and identity.”