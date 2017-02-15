Gateway Pundit gets press credentials; George Saunders on his non-traditional novel

New York magazine has signed a four-book deal with Simon & Schuster. The first, which will celebrate the magazine’s fiftieth anniversary with a collection of covers and photographs from previous issues, will be published next November.

Banned Twitter-user Milo Yiannopoulos has delayed the publication of his forthcoming memoir, Dangerous, in order to include his thoughts on the uproar over his book deal and the recent protests against him at multiple college campuses in the US. The book will now be published in June.

The White House has granted press credentials to Lucian Wintrich of Gateway Pundit, a right-wing news site known for spreading disproved rumors about voter fraud and stoking fears about Hillary Clinton’s health. Wintrich told the New York Times that he will report “more fairly than a lot of the very left-wing outlets that are currently occupying the briefing room,” and that his site “will be doing a little trolling of the media in general here.”

Wired looks at Edward Snowden’s work as the president of the Freedom of the Press Foundation, a San Francisco-based nonprofit that aims to help investigative journalists deal with “state-sponsored hackers and government surveillance” that threatens their work.

Slate laid off around six employees yesterday, including politics editor Tommy Craggs and senior editor Rachael Larimore. At Newsweek, editor in chief Jim Impoco has been replaced by Matt McAllester, the editor of Newsweek’s international operation. McAllester will take on the new title of global editor in chief.

George Saunders talks to Electric Literature about publishing his first novel. Originally written as a play, the cast of Saunders’s new book, Lincoln in the Bardo, is made up of a plethora of ghosts, and interspersed throughout with archival materials. Saunders said he was nervous to show it to other people, but was relieved when both his wife and editor understood the story. After receiving positive responses, he said, “I realized I wasn’t insane. You know, you’re working on something by yourself and you can turn it in and they’ll say, ‘I don’t know what the fuck this is. Start over.’”

Tonight at powerHouse Arena in Brooklyn, Porochista Khakpour, Emily Gould, and Leslie Jamison celebrate the release of Manjula Martin’s new collection, Scratch: Writers, Money, and the Art of Making a Living.