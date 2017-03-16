Kevin Young named poetry editor of the “New Yorker”; Women writers on abuse in the literary world

Kevin Young will take over for Paul Muldoon as the poetry editor of the New Yorker. Young is currently the director of the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture, and will start working at the New Yorker in November, when Muldoon officially steps down. The two will also collaborate on an event at the New Yorker Festival this fall.

Yan Lianke’s The Explosion Chronicles, Ismail Kadare’s The Traitor’s Niche, and Amos Oz’s Judas are among the books longlisted for the Man Booker International Prize. The shortlist will be announced next month, and winner will be revealed in June.

After refusing to bring his press pool on a diplomatic trip to Asia, Rex Tillerson has chosen one journalist to accompany him on his plane. Erin McPike, the Independent Journal Review’s White House correspondent, will be the only reporter to travel with Tillerson, a decision the State Department says is motivated by cost cutting measures and their use of a smaller plane. However, CNN noted that the C-40 flew Tillerson to Tokyo is about the same size as a Boeing 737, and can accommodate up to 111 people.

Ivana Trump, Donald’s first wife, will publish a book with Gallery. Raising Trump, “a non-partisan, non-political book about motherhood,” will be released in September.

At LitHub, women writers respond to Bonnie Nadzam’s recent essay at Tin House, which details the abuse Nadzam has experienced throughout her writing career at the hands of her famous male mentors and professors. Roxane Gay, Porochista Khakpour, Elissa Schappell, and eight other authors all confirm just how widespread this kind of treatment is in the literary world. Khakpour writes that reading Nadzam’s essay made her feel like her “heart was going to explode,” but not because she was shocked, but “because this experience very much exists in my body too.” Aspen Matis notes that this type of treatment isn’t confined to writing. “The fact that stories in writing programs are recorded doesn’t make them more important than all others, which are mostly only lived,” she writes. “I encourage writers to notice that we all tell stories, and act by them.”

Tonight at the Center for Fiction in New York, Paris Review editor in chief Lorin Stein interviews Sarah Manguso about her new book, 300 Arguments.