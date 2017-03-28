Colson Whitehead’s “Underground Railroad” gets Amazon series; “The Atlantic” opens London office

Moonlight writer and director Barry Jenkins is developing a series for Amazon based on Colson Whitehead’s The Underground Railroad.

The rights to Jeffrey Tayler and Nina Khruscheva’s In Putin’s Footsteps have been acquired by St. Martin’s Press. The book examines Putin’s impact on the country through snapshots of cities in each of Russia’s eleven time zones. In Putin’s Footsteps will be published in 2018.

The Atlantic is opening a new office in London. National correspondent James Fallows will lead the bureau as the magazine’s first Europe editor. In a statement, Atlantic president Bob Cohn noted that 25 percent of the magazine’s website audience lives abroad. “This expansion means we’ll be creating more journalism from Europe for both U.S. and international readers, and bringing our lens on the world to more global leaders in business, finance, technology, culture and government,” he said.

Former Lifehacker editor in chief Alan Henry is joining the New York Times as a senior digital strategist. Henry will work on improving the paper’s service journalism. In their announcement, deputy managing editor Clifford Levy wrote that the new hire shows that the Times is “excited about bringing on journalists who made their names at outlets that are not our traditional competitors.”

The Democracy Fund is partnering with First Look Media to offer a grant package of $12 million to support investigative journalism endeavors. Among other recipients, the Center for Investigative Reporting, the Center for Public Integrity, and ProPublica will each receive $3 million.

At the Times, Jill Filipovic writes that the numerous photos of all-male meetings and celebrations of executive orders released by the Trump administration are probably not an accident. “The great America it promised has white men at the top, and that’s the image they’re projecting, figuratively and literally,” Filipovic writes. “It’s not an error, it’s the game plan.”

Tonight at the Strand Book Store, the New Yorker’s Jia Tolentino talks to Rebecca Solnit about “her latest dispatches from the front lines of the feminist revolutions.”