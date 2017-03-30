Rosie Gray becomes White House correspondent for “The Atlantic”; John Cassidy on Brexit rhetoric

Bob Dylan will accept his Nobel Prize after one of his previously-scheduled performances in Stockholm this weekend. In a “Good news about Dylan” blog post, Swedish Academy permanent secretary Sara Danius wrote that the Academy “will show up at one of the performances,” but that Dylan will not be giving his required lecture at the media-free, Academy-only event.

Three months after leaving BuzzFeed for The Atlantic, Rosie Gray has been named as the magazine’s White House correspondent.

Digiday looks at The Guardian’s US office, which was responsible for Pulitzer Prize-winning reporting on the National Security Agency and Edward Snowden, but is still struggling to turn a profit and faces layoffs in the coming months. Although the most recent budget cuts have been attributed to a company-wide cost-cutting effort, former employees blame the situation on frequent leadership turnover and poor business decisions, from not using a paywall to bad real estate deals.

At the New Yorker, John Cassidy reflects on Theresa May’s Brexit rhetoric after the UK government announced plans to begin negotiations of the country’s exit from the European Union. Cassidy writes that May’s speech—in which she spoke of her “fierce determination to get the right deal for every single person in this country” and a desire to “live in a truly global Britain that gets out and builds relationships with old friends and new allies around the world”—was “filled with so many false claims, so much cant, and so many examples of wishful thinking that it is hard to know where to begin.”

Fox News is facing a new discrimination lawsuit. Tichaona Brown and Tabrese Wright, a payroll manager and payroll coordinator, say that they experienced “top-down racial harassment” from company comptroller Judith Slater, who was fired late last month after discrimination allegations were brought to higher-ups.

Shaya Tayefe Mohajer examines the reporting on the murder of Timothy Caughman, who was stabbed to death in New York by a white supremacist. Mohajer notes that the first articles about the attack focused on misleading information, like Caughman’s 2002 arrest, and irrelevant details, like his assailant’s clothing choices. Other articles speculated that the two men had fought, an unsubstantiated detail not found in early police reports. According to Mohajer, not only do these editorial choices reinforce old biases about black crime victims, but they also fail to offer any empathy to the dead. “What crime writers don’t seem to recognize is that they are often writing obituaries for the city’s most unlucky,” she writes.