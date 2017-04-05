Imbolo Mbue wins PEN/Faulkner Award; Two new books about Breitbart and the alt-right

Gabriel Sherman reports that a third employee has joined the racial discrimination lawsuit against Fox News. Credit collections manager Monica Douglas said that the company knew about former comptroller Judy Slater’s behavior, but was told that “Slater will not be fired, because she knows too much.” Sherman’s TV miniseries about Fox’s Roger Ailes scandal, co-written with Tom McCarthy, has been picked up by Showtime.

The PEN/Faulkner Foundation has announced Imbolo Mbue as the winner of the 2017 Pen/Faulkner Fiction Award for her book, Behold the Dreamers. Mbue will receive her the prize at a ceremony in May.

At Out Magazine, Aaron Hicklin talks to Lydia Polgreen about her childhood, her new job at the Huffington Post, and her long career at the New York Times.

The Atlantic’s White House correspondent, Rosie Gray, has signed with HarperCollins to write a book about Breitbart News. Bloomberg’s Joshua Green, who has profiled Steve Bannon, Reince Priebus, and other members of Trump’s administration, is working on a book about conservative populism and its effect on the 2016 election.

In the New York Times Magazine, Jonathan Mahler profiles CNN president Jeff Zucker, and explains how the Trump campaign helped him reinvigorate the once-struggling network. “Trump’s foray into reality TV gave Zucker a prime-time hit when he badly needed one; now, Trump’s foray into politics has given Zucker a big story when he badly needed one,” he writes. “It’s a symbiotic relationship that could only thrive in the world of television, where the borders between news and entertainment, and even fantasy and reality, have grown increasingly murky.”