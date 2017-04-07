Twitter sues Trump; Folio Prize returns

After a hiatus last year, the Folio Prize has returned with a new sponsor. This year’s shortlist includes Maggie Nelson’s The Argonauts, Madeleine Thien’s Do Not Say We Have Nothing, CE Morgan’s The Sport of Kings, and Hisham Matar’s The Return. The winner will be announced in May.

Twitter has filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration. The suit comes in response to Department of Homeland Security requests for the identity of the person behind the @ALT_USCIS account, which has been critical of the administration’s immigration and border policies. The company said that the demand impinges on its users’ rights to free speech and “would have a grave chilling effect on the speech of that account,” as well others that criticize Trump’s policies.

Facebook has rolled out a new tool to stop the flow of fake news. The social media site will now offer a guide to identifying fake articles at the top of users’ news feeds. Academic publisher De Gruyter is teaming up with Columbia, Princeton, and Harvard University Press on a “Rights, Action and Social Responsibility” initiative. The program will offer free books and journal articles on topics like immigration, climate change, and Islamic studies.

A Little Life author Hanya Yanagihara has been hired as the new editor in chief of T: The New York Times Magazine. Yanagihara was previously the deputy editor of the magazine.

At the New York Times, Katherine Rosman looks at how the children’s publishing world has responded to the Trump presidency. Children’s nonfiction has become a more lucrative genre for publishers due to Common Core requirements, but the books rarely deal with public figures that have a background as complicated as Trump. Some publishers have included sections about Trump’s racist campaign statements and policies, while others have decided to hold off on writing anything about him. Jane O’Connor, an author for Penguin Young Readers, says there are no books planned on Trump’s presidency in the next year. “I don’t think Trump’s life beforehand is all that interesting,” she said. “To have a book that is just about him winning the presidency, we think it’s not warranted.”

The Chicago Tribune reviews one of Amazon’s first physical bookstores, calling it “a deeply, unsettlingly normal place,” with “the personality of an airport bookstore and . . . all the charm of its stone floor.”

Tonight, the Brooklyn Public Library continues their Vision and Justice series, which explores how photography has impacted the African-American experience.