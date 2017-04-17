Thomas McGuane looks back; Amazon’s translation boom

The novelist Joseph O’Neill (Netherland) has helped set up a school for Syrian refugees, and he’s asking for help to keep it running.

A number of authors including Colm Toibin and George Szirtes have signed an open letter decrying a new Hungarian law that could lead to the closing of Central European University, which was founded by the philanthropist George Soros. The letter argues that the act is an attempt by Hungarian prime Minister Victor Orbán “to close out democratic institutions in the country, including press, media and NGOs”. They added: “If [closure] should happen it would be a serious blot on the EU’s conscience to have permitted this act of the Orbán government to pass without response.”

Pamela Paul—the editor of the New York Times Book Review and the author of the forthcoming My Life with Bob: Flawed Heroine Keeps Book of Books, Plot Ensues—explains why you should read books that you hate.

Thomas McGuane—the author of 92 in the Shade, Panama, and most recently Crow Fair—reflects on his career just before receiving the The Los Angeles Times’s Kirsch Award for lifetime achievement.

AmazonCrossing has become the biggest translator of foreign books into English.

There are still spaces available in John Ashbery’s Home School, which will take place in late July and early August in Hudson, New York. This year’s faculty include Brian Blanchfield, Adam Fitzgerald, Douglas Kearney, Myung Mi Kim, and Harryette Mullen.