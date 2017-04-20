Elif Shafak on Turkey’s referendum; Conservatives object to “Communism for Kids”

Co-owner of Washington, DC’s Politics & Prose Bookstore and former Hillary Clinton speechwriter Lissa Muscatine will write a book about working with the Democratic presidential candidate. Hillaryland, which will be published by Penguin Press at an unspecified date, will detail “the 25-year journey of Hillary and her closest advisors at the intersection of politics and gender dynamics.”

After a series of sexual harassment lawsuits came to light, Bill O’Reilly has been let go from Fox News. The New York Times writes that “his abrupt and embarrassing ouster ends his two-decade reign as one of the most popular and influential commentators in television.” At the Washington Post, Callum Borchers wonders, after losing Roger Ailes, Megyn Kelly, and Greta van Susteren in less than a year, “how much turmoil can Fox News handle?” Variety reports that Tucker Carlson will replace O’Reilly, beginning next Monday. The Huffington Post’s Amanda Terkel remembers being followed and bullied by one of O’Reilly’s producers after writing a negative article about the former Fox News host. “Despite O’Reilly’s attempt to ruin me,” unlike him, I still have a job today,” she writes. But the National Geographic cable channel and publisher Henry Holt, who are both working on projects with O’Reilly, plan to continue working with him.

The Huffington Post’s international site, The WorldPost, spoke to novelist Elif Shafak about the recent presidential referendum in Turkey.

Communism for Kids, a book by Bini Adamczak that explains the system of government to children, has sparked a backlash from conservative media. Breitbart took issue with the fact that MIT was profiting off the book, rather than giving it away for free. “Surely they wouldn’t argue they don’t have the ability to distribute it for free as widely as Chairman Mao’s Little Red Book?” The American Conservative confirms that the book is real, but “cannot presently confirm suggestions of such possible future MIT titles as Sure, Johnny, You Should Take Candy From the Guy in the Van.” Alex Jones released a YouTube video titled “MIT Pushes Plan To Literally Teach Children Communism,” while his website Infowars was surprised that “an engine of entrepreneurship” like MIT would publish the book. “I guess no school is safe from the blathering madness of leftist academics,” they write. “Oh, how nice, leave it to the intellectuals to once again, make lemons out of lemonade—freedom out of Communism,” wrote the Washington Times. The website also suggested a sequel: “Dictatorships for Dummies.” MIT Press director Amy Brand told Publisher’s Weekly that the reaction to the book has been “a revealing experience” that has reminded her of “the swarm mentality fueled by social media.”