Jean Stein dead at 83; Ivanka Trump’s “survival mode”

The New York Post reports that the woman who jumped to her death last weekend from an Upper East Side high rise was Jean Stein, author of Edie: American Girl and West of Eden. She was 83.

Fox News co-president Bill Shine resigned yesterday. “A longtime lieutenant to its disgraced former chairman, Roger Ailes,” Shine “was viewed by some employees as a symbol of Fox News’s old-guard leadership,” according to the New York Times. With Shine leaving the company, Variety reports that all eyes are on Sean Hannity. One source told the Daily Beast that Shine’s departure has forced the prime-time host to consider leaving the network, but a network spokesperson told Talking Points Memo that the rumor is “completely untrue.”

Gabriel Sherman talks to Breitbart editor in chief Alex Marlow about reporting on his former boss, the website’s role as a White House mouthpiece, and interviewing Jared Kushner.

Axios examines the New York Times’s weekend Trump coverage, and wonders if the paper is trying to win over more Trump voters through positive coverage. The website notes a Sunday Review campaign “to get readers to ‘Say Something Nice About Donald Trump,” as well as a cover story that “respectfully channeled the Steve Bannon world view.” According to Axios, “neither of the pieces appeared to be sarcastic.” The paper is also losing subscribers over Bret Stephens’ inaugural column, which doubted the science behind climate change.

Actress Gabourey Sidibe, known for her roles in Precious and American Horror Story, talks to Penelope Green about her breakout role, confidence, and her new book, This Is Just My Face: Try Not to Stare. Sidibe says that after struggling with money early on in her career—after Precious was screened at Sundance, Green writes, “Ms. Sidibe experienced fame without fortune, riding subways and buses to red carpet events”—she was shocked that eighteen publishers were ready to bid on her memoir. “I was ready to sell the book for $70,000,” Sidibe said. “It was much more than I expected.”

At LitHub, Amanda Arnold looks at the history of working-class literature in America, and the genre’s struggle to find a home in academia.

After Fortune published an exclusive excerpt of Ivanka Trump’s new book, Women Who Work, HuffPo writes that Twitter users “don’t seem to be buying what she’s selling.” Many took issue with Trump’s description of being in “survival mode” during the campaign, which meant going without massages. “I wish I could have awoken early to meditate for twenty minutes and I would have loved to catch up with the friends I hadn’t seen in three months,” Trump writes, “but there just wasn’t enough time in the day.” Women Who Work is published today by Portfolio.