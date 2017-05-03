Tucker Carlson signs two-book deal; Pamela Paul on writing and risk

Tor Books has created a new imprint. Tor Labs will “emphasize experimental approaches to genre publishing.” The imprint’s first project will be an audiodrama, Steal the Stars, that will air in a weekly podcast beginning next August.

Page Six reports that Tucker Carlson has signed a $9 million, two-book deal with Threshold Editions, the Simon & Schuster imprint. Both books are “current events-oriented, provocative and funny.”

Even after Sean Hannity called an all-staff meeting to announce that he had no plans to leave Fox News, network insiders are still expecting more organizational turmoil. The New York Daily News reports that Suzanne Scott, who replaced Shine as president this week, “mobilized Fox Newsers to bash Gretchen Carlson amid the ex-host’s sexual harassment claims.” At the Washington Post, Margaret Sullivan analyzes Rupert Murdoch’s memo announcing Bill Shine’s resignation. “In just 56 words, the top dog at 21st Century Fox managed to fudge, obfuscate and—most of all—reaffirm his allegiance to the only values that matter: profits,” she writes.

The Economist is the latest publication to report a boost in subscribers since the 2016 election. The magazine has seen a nearly 20 percent growth in paying readers since last November.

Bernie Sanders is working on a political book for young adults. “This book will expose them to an unusual political campaign, the excitement of politics and what being a progressive is all about,” Sanders said. The Bernie Sanders Guide to Political Revolution will be published next August.

The Millions talks to Pamela Paul about her work at the New York Times Book Review, writing and risk, and her new book, My Life With Bob.

The Associated Press compares Ivanka Trump’s new book, Women Who Work, to her 2009 debut, The Trump Card, declaring that the first daughter “has gone from sassy to serious.” At HuffPo, Emily Peck contrasts Trump’s lack of awareness of her own privilege to Sheryl Sandberg’s most recent book, in which the Facebook CEO is very upfront over how much help she’s had. “As someone who now has the president’s ear and may help shape policies that affect working families,” Peck writes, “Trump has a responsibility to dig deeper.”

CNN has declined to run a political ad from Donald Trump that attacks the network as fake news. The thirty-second commercial promoting the president’s first one hundred days includes an image declaring numerous network news anchors, including CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, as “fake news.” In a statement, the network said that they won’t be able to run the ad until all false information is removed. “The mainstream media is not fake news, and therefore the ad is false,” the network wrote. “Per our policy it will be accepted only if the graphic is deleted. Those are the facts.”