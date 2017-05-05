Bob Mankoff joins “Esquire”; “Boston Herald” staff boycott Twitter

Shattered, the recent book about Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign by Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, may become a TV miniseries. TriStar Television has purchased the rights to the book, although a network has not yet been found.

After reporter Chris Villani was suspended without pay for tweeting without editor approval, staff of the Boston Herald staff are boycotting Twitter entirely. According to the paper’s union, the social media policy has been in place since 2013, but this is the first time it has been used to discipline an employee. In a statement, the Guild noted that the policy has put the Herald “at odds with innovative news organizations across the country.” Union members have changed their Twitter avatars to a black screen, and will not tweet until Villani has returned to work.

Former New Yorker cartoon editor Bob Mankoff has joined Esquire as the magazine’s inaugural cartoon and humor editor. Mankoff had worked at the New Yorker for two decades before announcing his departure last month. “It’s a lot easier picking cartoons than doing them,” he told the New York Times in March. “But it’s not quite as much fun.”

Some of the authors and entrepreneurs quoted in Ivanka Trump’s new book are speaking out. “Don’t use my story in #WomenWhoWork unless you are going to stop being #complicit,” Girls Who Code founder Reshma Saujani tweeted. Deepak Chopra, who was also quoted, said, “Ivanka means well. . . . Perhaps she will speak up to her father soon.” At the New Yorker, Jia Tolentino writes that Women Who Work “should put an end to the idea that Ivanka is particularly self-aware.” Tolentino notes that Trump’s suggestions—like asking for flex-time and proving yourself before asking for a raise—are applicable to Ivanka alone. “Wealthy upper managers with families don’t need to be reminded of the importance of setting goals, and Ivanka’s directives are utterly irrelevant to anyone struggling to pay for childcare and housing at the same time,” Tolentino writes. “By the end of the book, she’s basically speaking to no one.”

Tonight at the Paula Cooper Gallery in New York, Tom McCarthy will deliver a lecture about literature, art, and media, followed by a conversation with Hal Foster about his new essay collection, Typewriters, Bombs, Jellyfish.