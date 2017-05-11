Hillary Clinton to appear at BEA; Chris Kraus’s new book

Book Expo America—the publishing-world convention that will take place this year in New York City May 31 through June 2—has announced that Hillary Clinton will appear on its main stage on Thursday, June 1. “An Evening with Hillary Clinton” will showcase the former Secretary of State’s many books, including a new edition of her bestselling book It Takes a Village. Clinton’s next book will be released in September by Simon & Schuster.

At Vulture, Christian Lorentzen walks readers through Granta’s latest volume in their Best of Young American Novelists series. The collection, the third since the series began in 1996, rounds up writers in their twenties and thirties who Granta consider the best of their generation. The latest crop includes Emma Cline, Garth Risk Hallberg, Ben Lerner, and other familiar names, along with some lesser-known writers like Halle Butler, Jen George, and Sana Krasikov. Lorentzen notes a striking character in many of the stories, a kind of female counterpart to the sad young literary men of years past: “In composite, I started to think of this young woman as the Girl Who Knows She’s Stayed at the Party Too Long. The Party—by which I mean youth itself—isn’t quite over but there’s little fun left to be had, although that doesn’t mean there’s any reason yet to go home and get up early.”

Chris Kraus’s next book, After Kathy Acker, a literary biography of the provocative downtown writer, will be published on August 27. The book examines Acker along with the community of artists and writers that influenced, challenged, and sustained her—and, interestingly, Kraus herself. It offers a personal portrait of an unusually radical and productive scene and its most mythic literary star.

The Washington Post has appended a correction to a story about Sean Spicer’s actions after James Comey was fired. We imagine the editor’s note was the result of an amusingly bitter complaint from someone in the Trump administration: “This story has been updated to more precisely describe White House press secretary Sean Spicer’s location late Tuesday night in the minutes before he briefed reporters. Spicer huddled with his staff among bushes near television sets on the White House grounds, not ‘in the bushes,’ as the story originally stated.”

Sarah Jaffe, author of Necessary Trouble: Americans in Revolt, continues her “Interviews for Resistance” series with a chat with Adam Gaffney, a doctor and advocate for universal health care. The two discuss the Republican Party’s efforts to repeal Obamacare, the substance of the American Health Care Act bill that just passed the House of Representatives, and the future of health care activism.