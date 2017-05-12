Junot Diaz talks with Samuel R. Delany; Vice’s latest publication project

The Associated Press has published a report examining the agency’s coverage of Nazi Germany during the war. The organization has been accused of aiding the Nazis by, among other things, allowing AP photos to be used in German propaganda with altered captions or misleading headlines, employing German photographers with political affiliations (including one described in the report as an “ardent Nazi”), and, as German historian Harriet Scharnberg wrote in March 2016, letting the regime “portray a war of extermination as a conventional war.” The agency is pushing back against the charges: Sally Buzbee, the AP’s senior vice president and executive editor, said the decisions were necessary compromises that allowed them to “maintain access [and] keep the world informed of the ambitions of the Nazi regime and its brutality.”

At the Barnes and Noble Review, Patricia Lockwood talks about her new memoir, Priestdaddy. The book is about her father, a Catholic priest who got a pass on the celibacy rule from the Vatican because he was a married Lutheran minister before converting (Lockwood calls her existence a “human loophole”). In a New York Times review, Dwight Garner writes that “Lockwood’s prose is cute and dirty and innocent and experienced, Betty Boop in a pas de deux with David Sedaris.”

Vice is launching a new project, News Issues, a semi-regular digital magazine that takes on a single subject. The effort represents a turn back toward a print magazine sensibility. As Vice News editor in Chief Ryan McCarthy notes: “Magazines, traditionally, are really good at unifying on a certain topic, bringing you from one story to another, and giving you an overall aesthetic. . . . The web traditionally has been pretty bad at that and I think to some extent readers are underserved by it.”

Today, PalFest, or the Palestinian Festival of Literature, gets underway in Haifa. Authors appearing at the festival, which runs until May 18, include Solmaz Sharif, Jelani Cobb, Natalie Diaz, Nadeem Aslam, and Eileen Myles.

A new exhibition at the Morgan Library suggests that Emily Dickinson was less of a recluse than received wisdom would have us think.

At the Boston Review, Junot Diaz talks with Samuel R. Delany about his memoiristic essay “Ash Wednesday,” which details Delany’s experiences at gatherings for older gay men called “Santa Sex Parties.” When asked if he considers himself a sexual radical, Delany tells Diaz, “Intellectual radicals, rather than actual radicals, are people who say things where they are not usually said. And, yes, all true radicalism has to begin in the body—so being a sex radical means you have to be ready to act radically and be willing to speak about it in places you ordinarily wouldn’t.”