Liz Spayd on life as a public editor; Bravo announces series on Anna Wintour and Tina Brown

The Guardian examines Facebook’s new tools for debunking fake news, and finds that they may be having the opposite effect. After the fact-checking system labeled an article about Irish slavery as fake news, readers of the article increased rather than decreased. Christian Winthrop, editor of the website that published the article, said that the “disputed” label actually encouraged free-speech proponents to share the article more widely: “A bunch of conservative groups grabbed this and said, ‘Hey, they are trying to silence this blog–share, share, share.”

The Bay Area News Group reports that Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle is in talks to replace Sean Spicer as press secretary. Guilfoyle was a candidate for the position after the election, and has worked with Trump in the past.

At The Atlantic, Adrienne LaFrance talks with Liz Spayd about her work as the New York Times’s public editor. Spayd says that her main job is to listen to Times readers, even if she doesn’t always agree with what they have to say. “If you have a child, you listen to that child,” she said. “It doesn’t mean you agree.”

Bravo will air a limited series about Anna Wintour and Tina Brown. Based on Thomas Maier’s Newhouse, the six-episode follows the two editors as they “fight their way to the top of a male-dominated industry driven by greed and betrayal [and] find new paths to change the world around them—Tina, through the intersection of high-culture and celebrity, and Anna with a gut instinct for high fashion and emerging talent.”

Amid rumors that BuzzFeed plans to become a publicly-traded company, Hamilton Nolan implores the website’s employees to unionize before that happens. Nolan writes that as the largest non-union publication left, BuzzFeed’s unionization could help the media field become a “union industry.” “BuzzFeed employees would not just be helping themselves by organizing,” he writes. “They would be helping to raise the standards for everyone else in the industry, and for thousands of future online media people who will enter our industry in years to come.”