Jann Wenner biography announced; Monica Lewinsky on Roger Ailes

Journalist Joe Hagan is writing a biography of Rolling Stone founding editor Jann Wenner. The book will be based on interviews with Wenner and his many celebrity friends, including Mick Jagger, Yoko Ono, and Bruce Springsteen. Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine will be published by Knopf next October.

LitHub talks to Ian Buruma, the incoming editor of the New York Review of Books. “A jewel has been dropped into my lap,” he said of his new job. “My task is to keep it bright and shining.”

Foreign Policy editor and CEO David Rothkopf has left the magazine. Sources suggest the departure is related to conflicts between Rothkopf’s editorial job and his work as the head of advisory firm Garten Rothkopf.

Yahoo News profiles Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas governor Mike Huckabee who is rumored to be in the running for press secretary Sean Spicer’s job.

Far-right conspiracy website InfoWars received temporary White House press credentials yesterday for the second time this year. Business Insider’s Maxwell Tani explains that the day-long credentials, “which are far easier to receive and viewed as less prestigious than a permanent pass,” were issued on a day when neither the president or press secretary would be at the White House. But, Tani notes, “Monday wasn’t the first time an InfoWars reporter attended a press briefing, nor is it likely to be the last.”

Monica Lewinsky reflects on the death of Roger Ailes, who used news coverage of her affair with President Bill Clinton to turn Fox News into the number one cable news channel. “The irony of Mr. Ailes’s career at Fox—that he harnessed a sex scandal to build a cable juggernaut and then was brought down by his own—was not lost on anyone who has been paying attention,” Lewinsky writes. Poynter reports that three more discrimination lawsuits have been filed against the network this week.