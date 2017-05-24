“Brooklyn Rail” staff members resign; Elisabeth Moss working on “Fever” TV series

Over a dozen staff and board members resigned from the Brooklyn Rail late last week. Although the departing editorial team has not commented on their reasons for leaving, cofounder and current artistic director Phong Bui told ArtNet that the departures were necessary for the future of the magazine. “It’s like a marriage that that has gone wrong,” he said. “It is better that the father and the mother part ways.”

Elisabeth Moss is working on a television adaptation of Mary Beth Keane’s novel Fever, which tells the story of Typhoid Mary. Moss will produce and star in the limited series.

Former James Bond actor Roger Moore, who died yesterday at the age of 89, had turned in the manuscript for his last book two weeks earlier. The still-untitled project does not have a release date, publisher Michael O’Mara said that the book chronicles Moore’s experience with aging. “A suitable subject for a man in his 90th year,” he said.

The Washingtonian profiles Breitbart Washington editor Matt Boyle, “a human Molotov cocktail against the political establishment.”

The family of murdered Democratic National Committee staff member Seth Rich has written a letter to Sean Hannity’s executive producer, asking him to stop promoting conspiracy theories around Rich’s death. Police are investigating Rich’s death as a robbery, but right-wing media believe Rich sent internal DNC emails to Wikileaks, and that his murder was “retribution for the supposed leak.” Fox News has retracted their latest story about the case, but Hannity has said that he will continue his investigation. “These are questions that I have a moral obligation to ask,” he said. “All you in the liberal media—I am not Fox.com or FoxNews.com. I retracted nothing.”