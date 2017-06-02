Julia Roberts to star in HBO’s “Today Will be Different” adaptation; Thoreau’s resistance

Julia Roberts will star in the television adaptation of Maria Semple’s Today Will be Different. Semple is currently writing a limited series based on the book for HBO.

Scholars have discovered a new play by Edith Wharton in a Texas archive. “The Shadow of a Doubt” was written and produced in 1901, long before Wharton began writing novels.

At the New York Times, Holland Cotter reviews the Morgan Library and Museum’s exhibition on Henry David Thoreau. “As you go through the show it becomes clear how important it is to have him present, right now,” Cotter writes. “Not just because 2017 is the bicentenary of his birth but because he is a model of resistance in a rived, self-destructive, demagogic political moment.”

John Cassidy reflects on Trump’s announcement that the US will withdraw from the Paris climate-change accord. Cassidy calls the speech “Trumpism in its full glory—the world as a conspiracy against its sole superpower, a country that accounts for a quarter of global G.D.P. and about forty per cent of global personal wealth.”

After one of the paper’s journalists was assaulted by a US congressman, The Guardian has seen a 40 percent increase in reader contributions.

Conservative journalist Cassandra Fairbanks is suing Fusion reporter Emma Roller for defamation. The suit was filed after Roller tweeted a photo of Fairbanks, which included a caption that alleged Fairbanks was making a “white power hand gesture.” According to Fairbanks’s lawyers, mainstream journalists use the First Amendment “to smear and slime their adversaries at will,” when it is actually “meant to protect the Cassandra Fairbanks’ of the journalism world: independent, alternative voices of truth in a sea of fake news.”