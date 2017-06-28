Nelson Mandela’s letters from prison; Zinzi Clemmons’s debut novel

Liveright has announced plans to publish two volumes of Nelson Mandela’s correspondence from prison. The first volume, with 250 selected letters and a foreword by Mandela’s granddaughter, will be published in July 2018, and a second volume will be published in 2019.

Sarah Jessica Parker has acquired the first manuscript for her literary fiction imprint, SJP. A Place for Us, a debut novel by Fatima Farheen Mirza, “tackles issues of belonging and tradition, delving into the complex experience of an immigrant family in the United States.”

BuzzFeed has an excerpt of Zinzi Clemmons’s hotly anticipated debut novel, What We Lose. In a recent profile in Vogue, Clemmons discusses her book, which is, in part, a semi-autobiographical story about her mother: “From the time I first started writing, I was writing about my mom, and about the experience of having an immigrant parent who was very much at odds with the culture that I grew up in. . . . Mother-daughter relationships can be fraught anyway, and in our case, all of these different issues—race, gender, politics—were sort of were wrapped up in her.”

At Fusion, Hamilton Nolan details StoryCorps employee’s efforts to unionize and the not-so-subtle ways the company is trying to discourage the move. Nolan writes, “As a wave of unionization has swept through the media over the past two years, it has become de rigueur to see allegedly liberal news outlets twisting themselves in knots to explain why a union is actually a bad idea for them.”

Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times over a recent op-ed that linked the 2011 mass shooting by Jared Lee Loughner in Arizona to a flyer put out by a Palin political action committee. The handout allegedly showed Democratic politicians underneath crosshairs, and the Times op-ed stated that “the link to political incitement was clear.” However, the flyer actually showed targeted districts, not politicians, and the lawsuit claims that the paper knew that Loughner was not influenced by Palin’s PAC. The Times has changed the the op-ed and issued a correction, but editorial-page editor James Bennet won’t discredit the article’s premise: “We made an error of fact in the editorial and we’ve corrected it. But that error doesn’t undercut or weaken the argument of the piece.”

Tonight at Greenlight Bookstore’s Prospect Lefferts Garden location, Yuri Herrera discusses his new novel Kingdom Cons.