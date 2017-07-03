ThinkProgress Leaves Medium; VQR Welcomes New Poetry Editor

The progressive online news organization ThinkProgress has plans to expand its staff and to start publishing its content on WordPress, the site it used before moving to Medium in 2016. ThinkProgress is one of many publishers that have left Medium this year. Poynter explains the exodus: “At issue for most publishers was the decision made by Medium to discontinue its ‘promoted stories’ native advertising program. That program was a lynchpin for agreements between Medium and publishers that guaranteed them revenue based on the amount of readership they were able to draw. Without promoted stories—and an ad sales staff on Medium’s side—there was no basis to keep the money flowing.”

The Virginia Quarterly Review has hired Gregory Pardlo to be its new poetry editor. Pardlo is the author of Digest, which won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for poetry, and the forthcoming Air Traffic, a collection of personal essays.

Although his first six months in office have been marked by turmoil and lack of clarity, Trump has remained consistent on one topic: what he calls the “fake news” media.

Junot Diaz talks with Margaret Atwood about The Handmaid’s Tale—both her 1985 dystopian novel and the new TV series based on it.

Melissa H. Pierson revisits the novels of Mary McCarthy, once derisively described by Norman Mailer as “lady books.”