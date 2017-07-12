Mika Brzezinski signs three-book deal; Amanda Petrusich on criticism

Morning Joe co-host Mika Brzezinski has signed a three-book contract with Weinstein Books. The deal includes an updated version of her 2011 book, Know Your Value: Women, Money, and Getting What You’re Worth, which will be published in the fall of 2018. The other two books, Comeback Careers and an untitled guide for job-searching millennials, will be published around the same time. According to Page Six, the deal was already in the works before Trump’s recent tweets, but “it is hoped that Brzezinski could tackle her clash with the president in a new chapter for Knowing Your Value.”

First Look Media, parent company of The Intercept, is offering financial support to Reality Winner, who was arrested for allegedly providing the website with classified NSA documents. Though the website denies any knowledge of who leaked the information, they feel it is their duty to defend Winner. “We at The Intercept have always opposed the use of the Espionage Act against government whistleblowers,” editor in chief Betsy Reed writes. “Our stand is unwavering and we would object to the prosecution of Winner under the act even if we had no connection to the materials she is accused of disclosing.” The website also conducted a review of their publishing process for the document, and while the full results cannot be released due to the case against Winner, Reed admits that the site’s editorial procedures “fell short of the standards to which we hold ourselves.”

White House photographer Amanda Lucidon is publishing a book of photographs of Michelle Obama. Chasing Light will be published by Ten Speed Press next October.

At the New Yorker, Amanda Petrusich writes in defense of negative reviews. After Spin revealed that MTV News removed articles at the request of artists and their management, Petrusich writes that “the relationship between a critic and her subject should be thought of as symbiotic, generative, important,” rather than adversarial. “What a weird and tedious trajectory it would be for an artist never to have someone consider her work seriously enough to question its motives and its successes.”

