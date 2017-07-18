Carter Page is pitching a book about the 2016 election; Joe Biden to go on national book tour

Former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page is shopping a book about alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election that he claims will “prove infinitely more accurate, exciting and insightful” than former FBI director James Comey’s upcoming project. Politics, Lies, And The Wiretap: Inside The Fight To End The 70-Year Cold War will explain how Page’s “personal ties to Russia” led to him becoming “the most prominent victim of the Clinton campaign’s efforts to illegally influence the Obama administration and its politically motivated FBI director James Comey.” One book agent said that the project sounds like a “nightmare for legal vetting.”

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s book will be published in November. In Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose, Biden will remember losing his son Beau to brain cancer and “reflect on that painful year and the challenges he faced fulfilling his political duties while mourning the death of his son.” He will also go on a nationwide tour to promote the book—tickets for his appearances go on sale next week.

ABC News is launching a new program that will focus on televised White House press briefings. The Briefing Room will address “news and announcements from the press conference with a play-by-play rundown of topics discussed from the podium.”

Chinese censors are blocking all images and text related to late Nobel Peace Prize winner Liu Xiabo, who died last week. Any mentions of Liu’s name, as well as photos of vigils held for the writer in Hong Kong, were blocked for Chinese users of the popular messaging app WeChat. “Scared of the living, scared of the dead, and even more scared of the dead who are immortal,” one user wrote about the government’s censorship.

According to BuzzFeed, not all Republicans believe the media is a problem. After talking to several GOP lawmakers and aides, Alexis Levinson finds that many believe a free press is central to a functioning government. “I love the media! I mean, y’all are real people, and I’m a real person and you’ve got a job to do,” said Representative and Freedom Caucus chairman Mark Meadows. “And I’ve not been disappointed by 98% of the reporters that I get to work with.”

Tonight at Greenlight Bookstore, James Hannaham talks to Samantha Hunt about her new book, The Dark Dark.