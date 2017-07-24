A Progress Report from George R.R. Martin

Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has given an update on the sixth book of his Winds of Winter series. Some have said that the book is finished; others have claimed that Martin has yet to write a single word. The author says that neither rumor is true (“I’ve seen some truly weird reports about WOW on the internet of late, by ‘journalists’ who make their stories up out of whole cloth,” Martin writes). He’s hard at work on the book, and it should be published sometime in 2018.

The Library of America has announced that its president, Cheryl Hurley, and its editor-in-chief, Geoffrey O’Brien, will leave their positions at the end of the year. Hurley will be replaced by LoA publisher Max Rudin. A replacement for O’Brien, also a critic and a poet, is still being sought.

The New York Times has requested that Fox News offer an apology for a segment that aired on Saturday, on which host Clayton Morris said the paper ran a story in 2015 that helped an Islamic State leader escape US capture.

Nobel Prize winner Svetlana Alexievich talks to the Guardian: “After communism we thought everything would be fine. But people don’t understand freedom.”

Clancy Sigal, a screenwriter who was blacklisted in Hollywood and went on to write the road-trip memoir Going Away and numerous novels, has died.