Gabriel Sherman moves to “Vanity Fair”; Clarice Lispector’s witchcraft

Recently appointed communications director Anthony Scaramucci is offering “amnesty” to any staff members who have leaked information to the press, but reserves the right to “fire everybody” if necessary. “I’m committed to taking the comms shop down to Sarah [Huckabee Sanders] and me, if I can’t get the leaks to stop,” he told Politico. The Washington Post reports that after only a few days on the job, Scaramucci is “almost family to the president—in contrast to his predecessor, outgoing press secretary Sean Spicer, who was described more like the help.” According to the same Politico article, “Spicer was in the White House on Monday but spent most of the day alone in his office.”

Media reporter Gabriel Sherman is moving to Vanity Fair. Sherman was most recently at New York magazine, where he broke the news of Roger Ailes’s sexual harassment scandal last summer.

At Literary Hub, Scott Esposito reflects on “the witchcraft of Clarice Lispector.” While working an office job “in one of the most deadening environments that I had ever known,” Lispector’s The Passion of G.H. helped to keep Esposito sane. “Lispector’s mysticism has often been celebrated, and she is indeed a mystic writer,” he notes, “but there is something ironic in the fact that it takes a mystic to put us in touch with the ‘real world.’”

Vanity Fair’s Joe Pompeo looks at the mood in the New York Times’s newsroom, where buyouts and a reorganization of the paper’s editing process is “making an entire class of employees feel obsolete.” Though the paper has kept ten more copy editors on staff than originally planned, Pompeo writes that there is “a deep feeling of bitterness” among those who have already left. “I thought we had something special, but it turns out she never really loved me at all,” wrote one editor in a goodbye email. “[S]he’s trying out a new lipstick each week. . . . Today she’s doing a Facebook Live from the Fidget Spinners Convention. . . . And the latest desperate move to run with a younger crowd: She’s having a few layers removed.” The editor also offered some parting advice: “Watch your back—she’s not as loyal as she used to be. Now excuse me while I go cease to exist.”

At Books Are Magic in Brooklyn, Janelle Brown talks to Jessica Grose about her new novel, Watch Me Disappear.