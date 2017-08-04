Jenny Zhang on language in “Sour Heart”; National Book Festival lineup announced

Literary Hub talks to Jenny Zhang about childhood, representing the immigrant experience in fiction, and her new book, Sour Heart. While Zhang was a student at the Iowa Writers Workshop, her classmates often said that the language of her stories’ Chinese-American subjects wasn’t believable to them. “I always found that so befuddling,” she said. “How am I, a Chinese person, less knowledgeable about how Chinese people talk than you, a non-Chinese person? Then I realize what they’re really saying is ‘I’ve never met a Chinese person who speaks this way’ and there’s a lot of reasons for that they’re not investigating.”

In the New York Times’s “By the Book” section, Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden says she has a hard time choosing the last great book she read. “Books are a little like a good meal,” she said. ”You enjoy it and remember it, but you are always looking forward to the next one.” The Library of Congress has released the lineup for the National Book Festival in September, a list that includes Roxane Gay, Margot Lee Shetterly, and more.

Susie Banikarim has been named editorial director of Gizmodo Media Group. Banikarim will supervise editorial operations on all eight Gizmodo websites.

New York Times reporter Nick Confessore notes that the title of Corey Lewandowski’s new book is the same as one in a “book proposal he denied pitching during [the] campaign.” Let Trump Be Trump: The Inside Story of His Rise to the Presidency will be published by Center Street in December.

CNN talks to employees at Fox News, who say that the network has yet to take any action over a story about a murdered DNC staffer that was retracted two months ago. After one of the story’s sources filed a lawsuit against the network over the article, employees are again questioning why the internal investigation into the story has taken over two months, and why the author of the article has continued to write for the site. “It really forces the question, how much journalistic integrity does Fox News really have?” one anonymous employee said. “Because most other news outlets, these situations come up, but they are dealt with appropriately. People are held accountable. People are fired, they are disciplined or whatever. But this is like classic Fox. No one ever gets fired from Fox for publishing a story that isn’t true.”