Bruce Springsteen comes to Broadway; Molly Patterson on the low expectations of women

Bruce Springsteen will perform on Broadway this fall, in a show that incorporates his music, excerpts from his autobiography, and other pieces of his writing. “Springsteen on Broadway” will run for eight weeks at the Walter Kerr Theater. “My show is just me, the guitar, the piano and the words and music,” Springsteen said. “Some of the show is spoken, some of it is sung. It loosely follows the arc of my life and my work.”

Director Ava DuVernay is adapting Octavia Butler’s novel Dawn for television.

Actress Busy Philipps is writing an autobiographical essay collection. The still-untitled book “will offer the same unfiltered and candid storytelling that her Instagram followers have come to know and love,” and will be published by Touchstone in 2018.

Axios reports that the Charles Koch Foundation, the Freedom of the Press Foundation, and Craigslist founder Craig Newmark’s CraigConnects have all pledged financial support to TechDirt, a website that is in the middle of a libel lawsuit. Axios concludes that “this sends a message that there are wealthy Americans or their proxies willing to push back on a trend toward litigation over negative news stories driven by some of their peers.”

T: The New York Times Style Magazine profiles Rebecca Solnit, “the oddball essayist” who recently republished book Hope in the Dark has made her “suddenly and unexpectedly a progressive icon, a wise female elder.”

Volume 1 Brooklyn talks to Molly Patterson about history, expectations of women, and her new book, Rebellion. Set in nineteenth-century China, Rebellion follows the lives of a group of Chinese and American women. Patterson said that she found a connection between her characters in “the ways that women across culture and time have been expected to—or forced to—lead small lives, with small expectations.”

Tonight at Brooklyn’s Powerhouse Arena, Weike Wang talks to Jenny Zhang about her new book, Sour Heart.