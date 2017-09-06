Valeria Luiselli on resisting Trump’s DACA order; job cuts at Conde Nast

In the wake of the president’s order to end Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), it’s worth revisiting Valeria Luiselli’s November 2016 Lit Hub essay about the consequences of ending the program and the options for resistance. Luiselli writes that sustained daily action is the most effective form of protest and underscores the necessity of active resistance: “I don’t think I can bear hearing one more person declaring any variation of ‘Even though I am not a Trump-target, I am still hurt/worried/ashamed/full-of-guilt.’ When anyone in a society is the target of institutionalized violence, everyone in that society is a target, simply because that is what living in a society means.”

Job cuts are expected at Conde Nast as they prepare their second restructuring of the year.

Tonight at the Strand bookstore in Manhattan, Vanessa Grigoriadis discusses her new book, Blurred Lines: Rethinking Sex, Power, and Consent on Campus.

Publishers Weekly looks at how Hurricane Harvey has affected some independent bookstores in the Houston area. It hasn’t been pretty. As store owner Lori Koviac notes, “Books do not do well in the rain.”

At NPR, author and former British intelligence officer John Le Carré talks about his new book, Legacy of Spies. The novelist explains the challenge of writing a spy thriller without the Cold War intrigue he became famous for evoking: “We have no coherent ideology in the West. And we used to believe in the great American example; I think that’s recently been profoundly undermined for us. We are alone.” But as Andrew Meier has pointed out, Le Carré’s craft has little to do with ideology or the technical details of espionage: “To read Le Carré is to be in the hands of an authority on not only tradecraft but also human frailties and self-deceptions, a guide with a moral compass, the kind of man the English of a certain age call ‘sound.’”