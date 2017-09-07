Kate MIllett has died; “New York Times” hires Michelle Goldberg as a columnist

Kate Millet, the feminist author best known for her 1970 book Sexual Politics, has died.

The New York Times has hired progressive writer Michelle Goldberg to be a full-time columnist. She is one of three women (out of fourteen total writers) to hold the position. Goldberg explained her aspiration for the new column to HuffPo: “One thing I hope to do is to be a voice for the majority of the people in this country who cannot believe what the fuck is going on.”

Picador has acquired The Glass Hotel by Emily St. John Mandel, author of Station Eleven (2014), the best-selling postapocalyptic novel about a group of actors. The new book “begins in 2004 when a young cook named Nicole Stevenson disappears from a container ship off the coast of Mauritania. Four years later, a massive Ponzi scheme implodes in New York, dragging countless fortunes with it. Moving back and forth in time, The Glass Hotel traces the intriguing tangle of lives caught up in both events.” In other book-deal news, Random House will publish Happiness in This Life, the next book by Pope Francis.

Casey Affleck has been cast to play the title role in the forthcoming film adaptation of John Williams’s 1965 university-set novel Stoner, which has become a cult classic since its republication in 2006 by New York Review Books.

The Paris Review has announced that it has hired Nadja Spiegelman, the author of the memoir I’m Supposed to Protect You from All This, to be its new web editor.

Featured prominently on Amazon’s list of 100 books everyone should read: Jeff Kinney’s Diary of a Wimpy Kid.