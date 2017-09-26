National Book Foundation announces “5 Under 35”; J.J. Gould named editor of the “New Republic”

The National Book Foundation has announced its 5 Under 35 honorees, all of whom are women. Lesley Nneka Arimah, Halle Butler, Zinzi Clemmons, Leopoldine Core, and Weike Wang will each receive $1,000. “At a moment in which we are having the necessary conversations surrounding the underrepresentation of female voices, it’s a thrill to see this list of tremendous women chosen organically by our selectors,” National Book Foundation executive director Lisa Lucas said. “These writers and their work represent an incredibly bright future for the world of literary fiction.”

The New York Times’s Jim Windolf is moving from Men’s Style to Business Day. Windolf will be the section’s new media editor. Former TheAtlantic.com editor J.J. Gould has been hired as the editor of the New Republic. Gould will replace Eric Bates, who will stay on as editor-at-large.

The Harry Ransom Center at the University of Texas at Austin has acquired Michael Ondaatje’s archives. Ondaatje’s files take up nearly one hundred boxes and include notes on his novels, address books, scripts, and letters between the author and actors in the film version of The English Patient.

Jennifer Egan talks to The Guardian about Victorian novels, Trollope, and how journalism helped her write her latest book, Manhattan Beach. “Fiction is my deepest love, but I love journalism, too. It keeps me thinking vigorously, and it reminds me that there is a world out there,” she said. “It has taught me how to distil enormous quantities of information, and I wouldn’t have been able to write Manhattan Beach without that because I have never scuba dived. Actually, I’ve barely been on a ship.”

On the premiere of Megyn Kelly’s new NBC show, Megyn Kelly Today, the anchor told her audience that she’s “kind of done with politics for now. Instead, she wants to help viewers “get yourself through the day, to have a laugh with us, a smile, sometimes a tear—and maybe a little hope to start your day.” At the Washington Post, Erik Wemple writes that the show’s main features, like “serial in-house promo segments, other corporate tie-ins and a pre-noon boozing exhortation,” were less enjoyable than her previous work on “cable news, with its cyclical rehashing of topics, shallow analysis and unforgivable distortions.”