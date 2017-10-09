Vice Writer Fired for Communications with Breitbart; Sloane Crosley’s New Cover

Michael Sunderland, a senior writer for Vice’s feminist website Broadly, was fired on Friday after Buzzfeed reported, in an in-depth article that revealed journalists who have provided material to Breitbart writers, that Sunderland urged former Breitbart tech editor and alt-right provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos in a letter: “Please mock this fat feminist.” (The letter included a link to an article by New York Times columnist Lindy West.) According to its press materials, Broadly “is devoted to representing the multiplicity of women’s experiences. … we provide a sustained focus on the issues that matter most to women.”

Entertainment Weekly gives a sneak peak at the cover of Sloane Crosley’s forthcoming essay collection Look Alive Out There, which features a glove and a bird. Says the author: “You don’t know if that bird is dead, or if it could fly off at any minute.”

Anne Wiazemsky—the French actor and novelist who wrote memoirs (Jeune Fille) about her experiences with Bresson and Godard (to whom she was once married)—has died.

Leonard Cohen finished his final book shortly before his death in November 2016. The Flame, which will include poems, lyrics, and also reproductions from the singer-songwriter’s notebooks, will be published next year by Canongate in the UK and by Farrar, Straus and Giroux in the US.

Tom Florio, a former publisher of the New Yorker and Vogue, is reportedly about to purchase Paper Magazine, perhaps best known for its photo of a partially disrobed Kim Kardashian, which was accompanied by the headline “Break the Internet.”